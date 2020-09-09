pNetwork Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. pNetwork has a market cap of $16.56 million and $4.02 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00006599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.35 or 0.05043746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052308 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings.

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

