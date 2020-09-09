POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

