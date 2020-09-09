Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.13

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as high as $26.49. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 2,266,213 shares.

POW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Desjardins upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a current ratio of 77.48 and a quick ratio of 63.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$20.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

