Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

NYSE ICE opened at $98.82 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,469 shares of company stock worth $15,979,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

