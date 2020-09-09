Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of WY opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

