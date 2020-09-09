Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guess? by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.