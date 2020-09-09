Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

GES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Guess? by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $409,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 3,738.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,037 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $120,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

