Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Macy’s Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 21.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.