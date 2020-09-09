Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $13.38 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $4,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.