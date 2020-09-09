Qitmeer Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinBene. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $289,016.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00119999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00228237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01672446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00171658 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.