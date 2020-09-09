Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,825. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $3,007,646. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.