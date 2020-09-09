Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

QRVO stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock worth $3,007,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

