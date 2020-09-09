Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.48. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,671 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 300.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.