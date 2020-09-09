QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Head to Head Contrast

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.69% 7.49% 5.17% Trip.com Group -8.95% 1.01% 0.51%

Volatility and Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.53 $18.10 million $0.34 41.94 Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 3.25 $1.01 billion $1.16 26.03

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuinStreet and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trip.com Group 0 7 9 0 2.56

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $31.62, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats QuinStreet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

