Raphael Lamm Purchases 1,328,558 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 1,328,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$1,801,524.65 ($1,286,803.32).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.20.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

