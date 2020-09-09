Rarible 1-Day Volume Tops $3.72 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 97.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 199.5% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00042992 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00119960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00043500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00229139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.01671133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00171598 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars.

