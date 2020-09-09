Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Buys 9 Shares

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,692 ($22.11) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.98).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Paul Stockton bought 10 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) per share, for a total transaction of £146 ($190.77).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.95) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,648.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,521.57. The company has a market cap of $963.95 million and a PE ratio of 29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. Rathbone Brothers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,455 ($32.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.91) target price (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($31.69)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital lifted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.