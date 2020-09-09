Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 464 ($6.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 436.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.78.

In related news, insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 4,476 shares of Renew stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,007.72 ($26,143.63).

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.