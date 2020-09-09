Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Delphi Technologies PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLPH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

