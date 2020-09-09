Reviewing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Her Imports (NASDAQ:HHER)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 7.73% 18.56% 12.56% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CarGurus and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 5 5 0 2.50 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.87%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Her Imports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $588.92 million 4.45 $42.15 million $0.38 61.05 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.10 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -4.49, indicating that its share price is 549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats Her Imports on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

