Reviewing PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

22.0% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma has a beta of 4.31, meaning that its share price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma -4,906.25% N/A -81.02% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -280.21% -77.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLx Pharma and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $570,000.00 59.62 -$20.50 million ($4.74) -0.78 Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$304.71 million ($4.64) -6.53

PLx Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLx Pharma and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 5 10 1 2.75

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $50.15, indicating a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats PLx Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. Its product pipeline also includes other oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for intravenous administration in systemic indications. It has a risk-sharing collaboration agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group for the development of APL-2 in hematologic indications. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.