Reviewing Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Oncternal Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.33 million ($1.80) -16.36 Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 17.94 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -1.40

Stoke Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncternal Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncternal Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stoke Therapeutics and Oncternal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.96%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.97%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Stoke Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics N/A -19.53% -19.03% Oncternal Therapeutics -778.45% -147.33% -92.60%

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

