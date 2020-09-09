Richard George Monkman Sells 20,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.24, for a total transaction of C$4,284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,790,291.51.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total transaction of C$2,798,508.00.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$189.71 on Wednesday. Kinaxis Inc has a twelve month low of C$76.71 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$200.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 191.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KXS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.09.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

