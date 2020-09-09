Robert Gould Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) Stock

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited (ASX:GRB) insider Robert Gould acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24.

Gage Roads Brewing Company Profile

Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited engages in brewing, packaging, marketing, and selling beer, cider, and other beverages. The company offers its products under the Single Fin, Little Dove, Side Track, Sleeping Giant, Hello Sunshine, Atomic Pale Ale, and Matso's brands. Gage Roads Brewing Co Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Palmyra, Australia.

