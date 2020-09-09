Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 371.92.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.