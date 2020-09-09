Rodney Drury Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Rodney Drury sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$99.00 ($70.71), for a total value of A$198,000,000.00 ($141,428,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$83.37 and a 200 day moving average of A$80.82.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

