Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Roku stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after purchasing an additional 414,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

