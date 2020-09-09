Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $180.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.91.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $182.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

