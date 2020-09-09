S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 1,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $809.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S & T Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 298,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.