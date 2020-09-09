Saga (LON:SAGA) Price Target Increased to GBX 31 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Saga stock opened at GBX 15.83 ($0.21) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.34. Saga has a 52 week low of GBX 12.63 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.75 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

