Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,576,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.61% of Schlumberger worth $2,199,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

