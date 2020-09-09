Science Applications International Corp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 212,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

