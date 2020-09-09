Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

