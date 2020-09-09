SelfSell Achieves Market Cap of $41,018.19 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a market cap of $41,018.19 and $127.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027331 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

