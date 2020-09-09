Sentinel Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $394,637.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $7.86 million and $394,637.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023337 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011018 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, GDAC, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

