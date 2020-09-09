Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIE. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.82 ($151.56).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €115.44 ($135.81) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.32.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

