Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $462.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.12 and its 200-day moving average is $392.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

