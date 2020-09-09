Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 4,684 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,609,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $185.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.43.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.13.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.