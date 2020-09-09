Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 189,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Lovesac by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of LOVE opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Lovesac Co has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $427.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.