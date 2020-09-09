Simon Mottram Purchases 100,000 Shares of Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) Stock

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) insider Simon Mottram purchased 100,000 shares of Medusa Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$87,000.00 ($62,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.67.

Get Medusa Mining alerts:

Medusa Mining Company Profile

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medusa Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medusa Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.