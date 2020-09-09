Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,803,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,112,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.