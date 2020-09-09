Slack (NYSE:WORK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $222-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.23 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.13 EPS.

WORK stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Get Slack alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.76.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,831,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,079,750 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.