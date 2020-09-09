Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $24.27. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Slack shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 576,807 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other Slack news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $99,323.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,988.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,831,267 shares of company stock valued at $60,079,750. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Slack by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of -0.21.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

