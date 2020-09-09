Slack (NYSE:WORK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.34 million.Slack also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS.

NYSE:WORK opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.21.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Slack to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.76.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,831,267 shares of company stock worth $60,079,750. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

