Societe Generale Downgrades Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84.

About Givaudan

