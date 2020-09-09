Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $2.00. Spherix shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 4,997,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Spherix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.