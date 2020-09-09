Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 93,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 223.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 630.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 303.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.