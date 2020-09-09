Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPWH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of SPWH opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.