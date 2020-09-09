Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,143,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,404,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.59, for a total value of $354,604.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $354,604.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $1,364,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,977 shares of company stock worth $57,014,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.53. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,302. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

