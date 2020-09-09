Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,908. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

